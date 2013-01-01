Carnill & Company is an exciting lifestyle collection

Established in the Spring of 2013. We offer a diverse mix of vintage, upcycled and contemporary furniture, lighting, interior and garden accessories, home fragrances, candles, gifts and greeting cards sourced from some of the world’s leading companies as well as local artisans. Our ethos is to present an ever changing mix of merchandise and to provide our customers with an evolving, inspirational and stimulating shopping experience. We pride ourselves on attention to detail and personal service – something for which we have become renowned in a short time. We love sourcing and developing our products and this is reflected in our imaginative and distinctive product selection.