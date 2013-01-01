Your browser is out-of-date.

CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED
Furniture & Accessories in Nottinghamshire, Ng25 0aa
Reviews (5)
    NEW SHOWROOM, CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED Eclectic style living room
    NEW SHOWROOM

    Carnill & Company is an exciting lifestyle collection 

    Established in the Spring of 2013. We offer a diverse mix of vintage, upcycled and contemporary furniture, lighting, interior and garden accessories, home fragrances, candles, gifts and greeting cards sourced from some of the world’s leading companies as well as local artisans. Our ethos is to present an ever changing mix of merchandise and to provide our customers with an evolving, inspirational and stimulating shopping experience. We pride ourselves on attention to detail and personal service – something for which we have become renowned in a short time. We love sourcing and developing our products and this is reflected in our imaginative and distinctive product selection.

    • Interior Design
    • furniture
    • ACCESSORIES AND HOME DECORATION
    17 QUEEN STREET
    SOUTHWELL, Nottinghamshire, Ng25 0aa
    United Kingdom
    +44-1636918501 WWW.CARNILLANDCOMPANY.COM

    Danielle Butler
    almost 4 years ago
    Jim Worley
    over 2 years ago
    Iain Miller
    Lovely things to buy, lovely people to serve you.
    over 4 years ago
