Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 44Projects (44) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Mirror Medusa, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Medusa, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Medusa, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Medusa
    Mirror Bouquet, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Bouquet, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Bouquet, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Mirror Bouquet
    Mirror Metropolitain, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Metropolitain, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Metropolitain, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Mirror Metropolitain
    Mirror Waves of Life, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Waves of Life, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Waves of Life, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Mirror Waves of Life
    Mirror Kosichka, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Kosichka, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Kosichka, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Mirror Kosichka
    Mirror Estrella, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Estrella, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Estrella, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Mirror Estrella
    Show all 44 projects

    Give your home the elegance it deserves with our designer mirror frames. If you are looking for one-of-a-kind designs and uncompromising quality you have come to the right place. All our mirrors are 100% hand-carved and hand-finished and can be custom made to your specifications. To learn more visit our website at www.AdonisPauli.com

    Services
    • mirrors
    • furniture & mirrors
    • Adonis Pauli
    • Adonis
    • accessories
    Service areas
    UK and Global
    Address
    483 Green Lanes
    N13 4BS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2035143094 www.adonispauli.com

    Reviews

    naniute
    great staff 
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
      Add SEO element