Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Furniture Therapy
Furniture & Accessories in Guildford
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Furniture Therapy is a new family run business specialising in affordable high quality wooden furniture.  We kicked-off in 2012 supplying modern and rustic oak furniture and are now branching out into painted, solid walnut and urban chic furniture.  Furniture Therapy is based in Guildford, Surrey where we have a showroom displaying our furniture.  Our prices are already fantastic however we do offer a further 10% discount for all collected furniture that we hold in stock.  If you are in the market for bedroom furniture, living room furniture or dining room furniture then we are a great place to start.

    Services
    Free Delivery—Unpacking and placement of furniture—10% discount on collection
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Address
    Mellersh Farm Barn
    GU3 1HZ Guildford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1483808252 www.furnituretherapy.co.uk
      Add SEO element