SUPER FINE HANDICRAFTS
Furniture & Accessories in Moradabad
    • Vase, SUPER FINE HANDICRAFTS SUPER FINE HANDICRAFTS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Vase

    We are India's reputed manufacturers & exporters of recycle aluminium tablewares,homeware,home decor & Handicrafts.Our products range includes candle holders,vases,jug,bowl,tray,dish,serving dish,punch bowls  & other Handicrafts. Our Products are handmade with high quality finish.

    Services
    • table
    • jug
    • bowl
    • platter
    • enamel bowl
    • dish
    • vase
    • flower vase
    • jars
    • container
    • planters
    • beadable cutlery
    • salad servers
    • stainless steel cutlery
    • handicrafts
    • Home Decor
    • tableware
    • giftwares
    Service areas
    Worldwide. and Moradabad
    Address
    Old ice factory,galshaheed,near bilal mosque,
    244001 Moradabad
    United Kingdom
    +44-8057932584 www.sfhindia.com

    Reviews

    Seema Kauser
    over 3 years ago
    Radha Chand
    about 5 years ago
    Shahid Mohd
    over 4 years ago
