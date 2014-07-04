Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SB design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Surrey
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Global Eclectic Style, SB design Studio SB design Studio Living room
    Global Eclectic Style, SB design Studio SB design Studio Living room
    Global Eclectic Style, SB design Studio SB design Studio Living room
    +10
    Global Eclectic Style
    Whimsical bedroom, SB design Studio SB design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    Whimsical bedroom, SB design Studio SB design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    Whimsical bedroom, SB design Studio SB design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    +3
    Whimsical bedroom
    Natural retreat, SB design Studio SB design Studio Modern houses
    Natural retreat, SB design Studio SB design Studio Modern houses
    Natural retreat, SB design Studio SB design Studio Modern houses
    +10
    Natural retreat

    SB design Studio is an Award winning vibrant and professional interior designing company.

    Directed by Suzi Bolognese and providing the perfect combination of creative design, quality furnishings and value, for show homes, residential and commercial properties.

    Suzi Bolognese work has been featured in several magazines and publications in the UK and abroad. Her client list includes Tv personalities, football players and A list entrepreneurs.

    Services
    Interior Designers & Decorators
    Company awards
    2013—Best Green remodel Award —2013 Kitchen Innovations award—2014 Best of Houzz—2014—Green Furniture Award—2014 FDA award -shortlisted
    Address
    Coombe Lane
    Kt1 3rn Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-7851831474 www.sbdesignstudio.co.uk
      Add SEO element