SB design Studio is an Award winning vibrant and professional interior designing company.
Directed by Suzi Bolognese and providing the perfect combination of creative design, quality furnishings and value, for show homes, residential and commercial properties.
Suzi Bolognese work has been featured in several magazines and publications in the UK and abroad. Her client list includes Tv personalities, football players and A list entrepreneurs.
- Services
- Interior Designers & Decorators
- Company awards
- 2013—Best Green remodel Award —2013 Kitchen Innovations award—2014 Best of Houzz—2014—Green Furniture Award—2014 FDA award -shortlisted
- Address
-
Coombe Lane
Kt1 3rn Surrey
United Kingdom
+44-7851831474 www.sbdesignstudio.co.uk