Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Co2 Timber® Supplies—Co2 Grandis
Building Supplies in Taunton
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Co2 Grandis Shadow Gap Cladding, Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis
    Co2 Grandis Shadow Gap Cladding, Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Detached home Wood Red
    Co2 Grandis Shadow Gap Cladding, Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Classic style walls & floors Wood Red
    +4
    Co2 Grandis Shadow Gap Cladding
    Our products, Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Industrial style clinics Solid Wood Wood effect
    Our products, Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Industrial style clinics Solid Wood Wood effect
    Our products, Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Industrial style clinics Solid Wood Wood effect
    +15
    Our products
    Customer Project, Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Modern houses
    Customer Project, Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Modern houses
    Customer Project, Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Co2 Timber® Supplies - Co2 Grandis Modern houses
    +9
    Customer Project

    We concern ourselves with sustainability and CO2, timber supplied by us is homegrown and our company champions Co2 Reduction. Timber clad your project with timber supplied by us.

    We Supply CODE LEVEL 6 TIMBER

    Cladding - Flooring - Fencing

    From Forest to you with less Co2
    Co2 Timber® #timber #cladding #codelevel6 #clad #timbercladding #cedar #bridgwater #taunton #yeovil #bristol #co2timber #claddingscrews #insectmesh #osmo #cladd #london #cedar #redgrandis

    Services
    Timber Cladding Home grown Timber Timber Flooring Western red cedar & Larch specialists
    Service areas
    Nationwide Taunton
    Address
    Unit 16 Walronds Park, Isle brewers lane, Isle Brewers
    TA36QP Taunton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1460281225 www.co2timber.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    We concern ourselves with sustainability and CO2, timber supplied by
    us is homegrown and our company champions Co2 Reduction. 

    We Supply CODE LEVEL 6 TIMBER

    Timber clad your project with timber supplied by us. Cladding - Flooring - Fencing From Forest to you with less Co2 Co2 Timber® #timber #cladding #codelevel6 #clad #timbercladding #cedar #bridgwater #taunton #yeovil #bristol #co2timber #claddingscrews #insectmesh #osmo #cladd #london #cedar #redgrandis

    Reviews

    Jordan Redford
    Hi Stuart, I've made payment for 50% of the quotation on 15th June. The quotation makes references to "LEAD TIME AT PRESENT 14/21 DAYS FROM CONFIRMATION OF ORDER", which would mean the order would be ready between 29th June to 6th July. I spoke to you on the phone on the 28th June and 2nd July to get an estimated time of arrival, which you mentioned would probably be on 7th,8th or 9th July. Since then I have not heard anything from you by phone or email. I have tried calling every day since on 12th, 13th, 14th, and today (15th) July and you are not taking my calls, it tries to go to voicemail but your voicemail is full so I cannot leave a message. So I have also emailed you on the 13th July and I have had no response. Please can you let me know when the timber cladding will be ready and delivered? I have my joiner waiting and other trades, including rendering and scaffolding, have been delayed waiting for this order. I'm sure there is a plausible reason for the delay, but going forwards please could you make it known that you are experiencing delays if so? I.e. make an announcement on your website, on your Google business profile, on your Facebook, automatic email replies etc.? I look forward to hearing from you Stuart, your customer service has been good up until now... Thank you. Edit 22.07 : Order arrived today, the timber looks great, thank you Stuart and Simon, better late than never!
    11 months ago
    Neil Southwood
    We are screening off our patio area at home and wanted something a little more special than standard pressure treated timber to make the screen/divider. I found Co2 timber on Google and as they were only 15 mins away I emailed to see if it was ok to pop over. Stuart was very helpful and was happy to spend a few minutes explaining the options and finishes available. Emails were answered very quickly and we took delivery yesterday. The timber is beautiful and exactly what we wanted, I plan to install this weekend weather permitting. Thank you for your help Stuart, great advise, product and service. I will email over some photos when complete. You will have to ignore the rough, old patio though as that it planned for next year! :smile:
    over 4 years ago
      Add SEO element