Flow Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Exmouth
    Flow Interiors offer a complete interior design service, creating uplifting and inspiring domestic and commercial properties. Established in 2014 by Dawn Chilcott with a clear vision to develop interior spaces which enhance the way people live and work, by creating beautiful flowing designs.

    Offering an end-to-end interior design service, from the structural elements of the building all the way through to paint colours and fabrics. Using colour, texture and strong design concepts, Flow Interiors produce solutions that are both practical and stylish.

    Whether you are a commercial or domestic customer, Flow will deliver your project with flair and enthusiasm.

    Domestic Interior Design

    Flow Interiors works with you to create a beautiful, practical and comfortable home. The aim when producing designs for your home, is to create spaces which naturally flow and feel welcoming, introducing space planning solutions, colour schemes, lighting designs and furnishing advice to suite your home and budget.

    Commercial Interior Design

    With many years of experience in commercial interiors, Flow Interiors has a strong commitment to delivering creative, timeless and functional spaces that work for your business.

    Contemporary and traditional designs can be tailored to your business needs with bespoke design and project management solutions, drawings and design visualisation.

    A well planned out work space aids efficiency, while good design improves mood and wellbeing. Flow Interiors offers a complete service for your commercial space.

    ‘I create beautiful, practical and usable spaces in a variety of styles suited to my client’s needs and requirements.... I create spaces and environments that flow.’ Dawn Chilcott

    If you would like to schedule a free consultation for your project, please get in touch.

    Services
    • Domestic Interior Design
    • Commercial Interior Design
    • Build and Project Management
    • Lighting Design
    • Space Planning and Soft Furnishings
    Service areas
    South west UK-South East UK—London—Bristol
    Address
    21 Bicton Street
    EX8 2RU Exmouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-7989973301 www.flow-interiors.co.uk
