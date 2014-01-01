space planning design

Flow Interiors offer a complete interior design service, creating uplifting and inspiring domestic and commercial properties. Established in 2014 by Dawn Chilcott with a clear vision to develop interior spaces which enhance the way people live and work, by creating beautiful flowing designs.

Offering an end-to-end interior design service, from the structural elements of the building all the way through to paint colours and fabrics. Using colour, texture and strong design concepts, Flow Interiors produce solutions that are both practical and stylish.

Services

Domestic Interior Design

Commercial Interior Design

Build and Project Management

Lighting Design

Space Planning

Soft Furnishings

Whether you are a commercial or domestic customer, Flow will deliver your project with flair and enthusiasm.

Flow Interiors works with you to create a beautiful, practical and comfortable home. The aim when producing designs for your home, is to create spaces which naturally flow and feel welcoming, introducing space planning solutions, colour schemes, lighting designs and furnishing advice to suite your home and budget.

With many years of experience in commercial interiors, Flow Interiors has a strong commitment to delivering creative, timeless and functional spaces that work for your business.

Contemporary and traditional designs can be tailored to your business needs with bespoke design and project management solutions, drawings and design visualisation.

A well planned out work space aids efficiency, while good design improves mood and wellbeing. Flow Interiors offers a complete service for your commercial space.

‘I create beautiful, practical and usable spaces in a variety of styles suited to my client’s needs and requirements.... I create spaces and environments that flow.’ Dawn Chilcott

