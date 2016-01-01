Your browser is out-of-date.

Diane Marsland Art, Design &amp; Interiors
Artists & Artisans in Hexham, Northumberland
Reviews
Projects

    Wisteria wallpaper mural, Diane Marsland Art, Design & Interiors
    Wisteria wallpaper mural
    Peacock Garden, Diane Marsland Art, Design & Interiors
    Peacock Garden
    Wisteria Wonderland, Diane Marsland Art, Design & Interiors
    Wisteria Wonderland

    UK based design studio creating English style hand painted art for murals and Interior textile products. 

    New for 2016. The "English Decorative" Collection.  A series of wallpaper Picture Murals. Available to buy from the website.

    Services
    Bespoke hand painted wall art. Custom designed patterns for printed interior textile products. Product development from concept to finished item.
    Service areas
    art Interior Accessories Bespoke Designs for murals and patterns for home Textiles. Hexham Northumberland
    Company awards
    Over 25 years creating and producing collections for UK and International brands.
    Address
    2 Church lane
    NE48 3LX Hexham, Northumberland
    United Kingdom
    +14731434230200 www.dianemarsland.com
    Legal disclosure

    DM Designs aim is to provide beautiful and original art for stunning interiors. Creating total room decorative concepts is our speciality. We can provide designs for interior textiles to integrate with existing decor or design and project manage a new room if required. 

