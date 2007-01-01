Julian Hunter Architects was founded in 2004 and has built a reputation for bespoke luxury homes which push the boundaries of contemporary living.

The practice prides itself on cutting-edge, innovative design and a completely personalised customer-focused service. Growing from strength to strength, Julian Hunter's ethos is to fully understand the clients' needs and to translate these into exceptional design solutions. This has led to the practice's enviable portfolio which includes some of the most desirable new homes in Scotland. Operating UK-wide and internationally, Julian Hunter Architects offers a full range of archtectural services.