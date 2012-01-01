Your browser is out-of-date.

Graffiti Kings
Artists & Artisans in London
    Graffiti & Street Art Murals by the Graffiti Kings London

    Graffiti Kings the professional graffiti & street art team “Graffiti Artists For Hire”. Managed by world renowned “London Graffiti Artist“ Darren Cullen aka SER.

    Darren and his team the Graffiti Kings are some of the best professional “graffiti artists for hire” in the world. Our talents date back to 1983, the birth of British graffiti in London. We work hard to make sure we stay the No1 professional street art team through great customer service and high quality artwork. This is our best advert and the reason why our clients continue to commission us, knowing they get the best professional service in the street art culture.

    Darren has been given the prestigious privilege of being the only professional graffiti artist approved by the British Government and official street artist for the London 2012 Olympic Games. Hows that for 2 testimonials.

    Graffiti & Street Art Mural services
    & all across the UK, & worldwide, and London
    18 Wooderson Close
    SE256PJ London
    United Kingdom
    graffitikings.co.uk
