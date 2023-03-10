**JOIN U$**
\\
\
We’ve been playing on the streets of Broken Britain
since the early 70s.
We scuffed our knees in the golden era of UK BMXing and Skateboarding while at the same time help kick-starting the birth of UK Graffiti & HIP HOP //
/
\\\ FCUK DID THE 80s KILLIT ///
\\
\
We spent every spare minute of the day painting artwork? on the side of any surface possible //
/
\\
\
Then we took our art and painted it on the side of the London Underground system while dodging laser tripwires, razor-sharp fences, Zombies and the mighty
electric 3rd rail ///
\\\
E
very evening during the weekends #
Graff
PUNK$
were exploring high-rise London tower blocks looking for empty homes to set up our
Pirate
Radio Station
& broadcast to 1000s of listeners all over London every we
ekend ///
\\\ ACID HOUSE HAD GRIPPED THE UK ///
\\\
While
#
G
raff
PUNK$
founder S
Lord
:)¬
was leading the charge on the
Londons air waves, walls, trains, planes & automobiles ///
\\\
His partner in crime Jonny & brother Laurence Nelson
was ON TOP of the world music scene…
With WORLDWIDE No:1 hits crafted from their London record store… THE MIGHTY
\\\
COME MID 90s THE
#
Graff
PUNKS
NETWORK
WAS UNSTOPPABLE ///
\\\
MANY YEARS LATER WE ALL STILL OUT HERE…
#Graff
PUNKS
NETWORK RADIO
IS NOW ONLINE 247/365 ///
