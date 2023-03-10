Your browser is out-of-date.

#GraffPUNKS
Artists & Artisans in Maidstone
  • Go Premium

    • **JOIN U$**

    \\

    \

     We’ve been playing on the streets of Broken Britain

     since the early 70s. 

    We scuffed our knees in the golden era of UK BMXing and Skateboarding while at the same time help kick-starting the birth of UK Graffiti & HIP HOP //

    /

    \\\ FCUK DID THE 80s KILLIT ///

    \\

    \

     We spent every spare minute of the day painting artwork? on the side of any surface possible //

    /

    \\

    \

     Then we took our art and painted it on the side of the London Underground system while dodging laser tripwires, razor-sharp fences, Zombies and the mighty

     electric 3rd rail ///

    \\\

     E


    very evening during the weekends #

    Graff

    PUNK$

     were exploring high-rise London tower blocks looking for empty homes to set up our 

    Pirate

     Radio Station


     & broadcast to 1000s of listeners all over London every we


    ekend ///

    \\\ ACID HOUSE HAD GRIPPED THE UK ///

    \\\

     While 

    #

    G

    raff

    PUNK$

     founder S

    E

    R

     Lord


     Darren Cullen 

    :)¬ 

    was leading the charge on the 

    Londons air waves, walls, trains, planes & automobiles ///

    \\\


     His partner in crime Jonny & brother Laurence Nelson

     was ON TOP of the world music scene…

    With WORLDWIDE No:1 hits crafted from their London record store… THE MIGHTY

    TAG Records :)¬


    \\\

     COME MID 90s THE


     #

    Graff

    PUNKS

     NETWORK


     WAS UNSTOPPABLE ///

    \\\

     MANY YEARS LATER WE ALL STILL OUT HERE…


     #Graff

    PUNKS 

    NETWORK RADIO


     IS NOW ONLINE 247/365 ///



    Services
    Graffiti & Street Art Mural services
    Service areas
    • & all across the UK
    • & worldwide
    • London
    • Maidstone
    Address
    GRAFFPUNKS M20 GRAFFITI BRIDGE
    143 Maidstone
    United Kingdom
    +44-9099999999 graffpunks.world
      Add SEO element