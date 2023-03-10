**JOIN U$**

We’ve been playing on the streets of Broken Britain

since the early 70s.

We scuffed our knees in the golden era of UK BMXing and Skateboarding while at the same time help kick-starting the birth of UK Graffiti & HIP HOP //

\\\ FCUK DID THE 80s KILLIT ///

We spent every spare minute of the day painting artwork? on the side of any surface possible //

\

Then we took our art and painted it on the side of the London Underground system while dodging laser tripwires, razor-sharp fences, Zombies and the mighty

electric 3rd rail ///

E





very evening during the weekends #

Graff

PUNK$

were exploring high-rise London tower blocks looking for empty homes to set up our

Pirate

Radio Station





& broadcast to 1000s of listeners all over London every we





ekend ///

\\\ ACID HOUSE HAD GRIPPED THE UK ///

While

#

G

raff

PUNK$

founder S

E

R

Lord





Darren Cullen

:)¬

was leading the charge on the

Londons air waves, walls, trains, planes & automobiles ///

His partner in crime Jonny & brother Laurence Nelson

was ON TOP of the world music scene…

With WORLDWIDE No:1 hits crafted from their London record store… THE MIGHTY

TAG Records :)¬





COME MID 90s THE





#

Graff

PUNKS

NETWORK





WAS UNSTOPPABLE ///

MANY YEARS LATER WE ALL STILL OUT HERE…





#Graff

PUNKS

NETWORK RADIO





IS NOW ONLINE 247/365 ///







