Decorum . London
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Amersham, Buckinghamshire
    • Oxford Garden Designed and Built by Decorum.London, Decorum . London Decorum . London Classic style garden Ceramic Beige
    Oxford Garden Designed and Built by Decorum.London, Decorum . London Decorum . London Classic style garden Ceramic Beige
    Oxford Garden Designed and Built by Decorum.London, Decorum . London Decorum . London Classic style garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
    Oxford Garden Designed and Built by Decorum.London
    The Knightsbridge party garden over looking London, Decorum . London Decorum . London Modern garden Wood
    The Knightsbridge party garden over looking London, Decorum . London Decorum . London Modern garden Wood
    The Knightsbridge party garden over looking London, Decorum . London Decorum . London Modern garden Glass
    The Knightsbridge party garden over looking London
    Organised Chaos, Garden design and landscaping, Tring, Hertfordshire, Decorum . London Decorum . London Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite
    Organised Chaos, Garden design and landscaping, Tring, Hertfordshire, Decorum . London Decorum . London Minimalist style garden Iron/Steel
    Organised Chaos, Garden design and landscaping, Tring, Hertfordshire, Decorum . London Decorum . London Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite
    Organised Chaos, Garden design and landscaping, Tring, Hertfordshire
    Roof top Garden Design and Build, Whitehall, London, Decorum . London Decorum . London Modern garden Solid Wood
    Roof top Garden Design and Build, Whitehall, London, Decorum . London Decorum . London Modern garden Solid Wood
    Roof top Garden Design and Build, Whitehall, London, Decorum . London Decorum . London Modern spa Solid Wood
    Roof top Garden Design and Build, Whitehall, London
    Knightsbridge Penthouse Garden, London, Decorum . London Decorum . London Modern garden Wood
    Knightsbridge Penthouse Garden, London, Decorum . London Decorum . London Modern garden Copper/Bronze/Brass
    Knightsbridge Penthouse Garden, London

    We design, build and landscape beautiful gardens for exclusive properties in the UK.

    We have excelled in the art of creating beautiful gardens, designed to exceed the expectations of the most discerning that require unique materials and expert workmanship with absolute discretion and professionalism. 

    DECORUM ... “In keeping with good taste and propriety”

    Services
    • We provide a wide range of professional services • Garden Design • Landscape and Garden Building • Horticulture • Garden Maintenance
    Service areas
    • • London • Amersham • Home Counties • Select projects overseas
    • Amersham, Buckinghamshire
    Company awards
    • Members of The Association of Professional Landscapers
    • Members of the Horticultural Trades Association
    • Members of The Institute of Engineering and Technology
    • Registered with the Engineering Council
    • Members of The Timber Research and Development Association
    • Members of the Timber Trade Federation
    Address
    Unit 8 Penn Street Works
    Hp7 0PX Amersham, Buckinghamshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1494711800 decorum.london
