Welcome to Xact Building Profiles,

a family run business which has evolved to become a specialist provider of rainwater drainage systems and solutions for domestic and commercial build properties. We cater for both standard and bespoke design and are based in Fernhurst, near Haslemere, Surrey. Although Xact particular speciality is the supply of Aluminium, Cast Iron, Steel and PVC Rainwater goods in various finishes and styles together with all associated fittings etc, we also supply; UPVC Fascia and Soffit and Above and Below Ground Drainage in PVC and Cast Iron amongst other products for construction and related trades. We are a team of knowledgeable advisors with experience supplying building trades with quality products and a quality personal service to match. The benefits of partnering with Xact BP • Site visits/Surveys • Take-offs from site drawings for scheduling • Architect/Client Meetings to discuss anything from product options through to technical advice • Site deliveries on our own transport • Call off orders for different stages of a project • Bespoke fabrication of fascia, soffit, coping, guttering and downpipe • Radius Gutters from contemporary box systems to heritage cast. • Colour bonding for UPVC. Make your project unique, all Guttering, Downpipes, Fascia, Soffits and UPVC Windows can be colour bonded to any Standard RAL or BS colour.