Sam Coles Lighting
Lighting Designers in Leighton Buzzard
Reviews (2)
    Oxfordshire Period Property, Sam Coles Lighting Sam Coles Lighting Classic style living room
    Oxfordshire Period Property, Sam Coles Lighting Sam Coles Lighting Classic style living room
    Oxfordshire Period Property, Sam Coles Lighting Sam Coles Lighting Classic style dining room
    +2
    Oxfordshire Period Property

    We specialise in thoughtful and inspirational lighting schemes that create ambiance and sophistication, highlighting the features that our clients have invested so much hard work in and enhancing their enjoyment of the interior and exterior spaces of their homes, gardens or businesses.

    Each of our designs is tailored towards our clients' aspirations, their specific needs and the budget for their project. Sam Coles Lighting designs lighting schemes for the interiors and exteriors of all types, ages and styles of homes and businesses, whether it’s for refurbishment, extension or complete new build.

    Services
    • Lighting designs & specifications
    • Lighting Supply
    • Advice on Lighting Controls
    Service areas
    Leighton Buzzard
    Address
    The Secure Store, Sam Coles Lighting, Mail Box No. 7, Grovebury Road
    LU7 4SQ Leighton Buzzard
    United Kingdom
    +44-1525382682 www.samcoleslighting.co.uk

    Reviews

    Matthew Jefferys
    I really lked the fact that Sam listened to my ideas and then improved them all.
    about 4 years ago
    John Cottrell
    I've known Sam for over five years, and her depth of knowledge on lighting design is incredible as are the luxury homes she designs lighting schemes for. A number of these properties have won awards for their developers. If you want one of the best, you've found the right place.
    about 6 years ago
