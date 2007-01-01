De Rosee Sa is a London based architecture practice established in 2007 by Max de Rosee and Claire Sa.

As a design led practice we have extensive experience of the planning process and specialise in contemporary residential conversions.

We are drawn to organic textures and materials, to natural light and the emotional link that forms between people and places.

Our creative process is collaborative, always influenced by our clients, consultants and contractors. We pay close attention to the historical and social context of a building to retain character and meaning.

We believe design can improve people's lives and work to create elegant and practical spaces for our clients.