De Rosee Sa
Architects in London
Reviews (5)
    • Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa Modern living room
    Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa Modern kitchen
    Hillcrest

    De Rosee Sa is a London based architecture practice established in 2007 by Max de Rosee and Claire Sa.  

    As a design led practice we have extensive experience of the planning process and specialise in contemporary residential conversions.

    We are drawn to organic textures and materials, to natural light and the emotional link that forms between people and places.

    Our creative process is collaborative, always influenced by our clients, consultants and contractors. We pay close attention to the historical and social context of a building to retain character and meaning.

    We believe design can improve people's lives and work to create elegant and practical spaces for our clients.

    Service areas
    • Architect
    • architecture and Interior Design
    • London
    Address
    Unit 21, Pall Mall Deposit
    W10 6BL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072215495 www.deroseesa.com

