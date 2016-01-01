Your browser is out-of-date.

Weaves Interiors &amp; Outdoors
Furniture & Accessories in Bromsgrove
    • Oxford Rattan Weave Range, Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Weaves Interiors & Outdoors GardenFurniture Synthetic Multicolored
    Oxford Rattan Weave Range, Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Weaves Interiors & Outdoors GardenFurniture Synthetic Multicolored
    Oxford Rattan Weave Range, Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Weaves Interiors & Outdoors GardenFurniture Synthetic Multicolored
    Oxford Rattan Weave Range
    Commercial Parasols, Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Modern bars & clubs Aluminium/Zinc Beige
    Commercial Parasols
    Outdoor Fire Pits , Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Weaves Interiors & Outdoors GardenFire pits & barbecues Metal
    Outdoor Fire Pits
    Outdoor Heating Solutions, Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Modern bars & clubs Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    Outdoor Heating Solutions, Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Modern bars & clubs Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    Outdoor Heating Solutions
    Mayfair Gazebo by Weaves, Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Modern garden Metal Multicolored
    Mayfair Gazebo by Weaves, Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Modern garden Metal Multicolored
    Mayfair Gazebo by Weaves
    Weaves Blanheim Sofa Set, Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Weaves Interiors & Outdoors Modern garden Synthetic Multicolored
    Weaves Blanheim Sofa Set
    Show all 16 projects

    Based in the historic nail making village, Catshill, Worcestershire, UK, we are situated two miles from Junction 4 of the M5 motorway.

    We offer a wide range of luxury quality garden furniture supplying hotels, golf clubs, garden centres and many more outlets offered by all that is contemporary in the 21st century.

    Service areas
    • United Kingdom & Ireland
    • Bromsgrove
    Company awards
    CSCS Registered
    Address
    1st Floor, The Old Bake House, 56 Meadow Road
    B61 0JL Bromsgrove
    United Kingdom
    +44-1527864692 www.weavesfurniture.co.uk
