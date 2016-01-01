Your browser is out-of-date.

MN Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • Riverside Loft - London, MN Design MN Design Modern living room
    Riverside Loft - London, MN Design MN Design Modern living room
    Riverside Loft - London, MN Design MN Design Modern living room
    Riverside Loft - London
    Duplex St Tropez, MN Design MN Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Duplex St Tropez, MN Design MN Design KitchenTables & chairs
    Duplex St Tropez, MN Design MN Design Dining roomChairs & benches White
    Duplex St Tropez
    Deco Apartment - London, MN Design MN Design Dining roomTables
    Deco Apartment - London, MN Design MN Design Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Deco Apartment - London, MN Design MN Design Living roomStools & chairs
    Deco Apartment - London
    English Country Style, MN Design MN Design Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Green
    English Country Style, MN Design MN Design Living roomSofas & armchairs Red
    English Country Style, MN Design MN Design Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    English Country Style
    Classic London, MN Design MN Design Living roomStorage
    Classic London, MN Design MN Design Office spaces & stores
    Classic London, MN Design MN Design Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Classic London
    Gardens - London, MN Design MN Design Modern garden
    Gardens - London, MN Design MN Design Modern garden
    Gardens - London, MN Design MN Design Modern garden
    Gardens - London

    Architectural interior design consultancy included within house & garden's 100 leading interior designers.  

    We transform spaces into tailored environments bespoke to the individual client. the style easily adapts to compliment the architectural style of the space, whether contemporary, classical, or a unique fusion of both.

    The landscape design and planting of city gardens is often included as an extension to larger refurbishment projects

    Services
    • architectural interior design
    • spatial planning
    • lighting design
    • audio visua
    • l bespoke furniture / joinery
    • decoration
    • sourcing art / furniture
    • project management
    • concept to completion
    • planning permission
    • listed building consent
    • design package for developers
    Service areas
    • London / South East England
    • South of France
    Company awards
    2016—included within house & garden's 100 leading interior designers
    Address
    SW4 7AE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074987755 www.michaelnicholasdesign.com
