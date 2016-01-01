Your browser is out-of-date.

Grand Design London Ltd
Home Builders in London
    Dorlcote Road, Wandsworth
    Hillgate Place, Notting Hill
    Oliphant Street, Queen's Park
    Disraeli Road, Putney
    Ifield Road, Kensington
    Full renovation on Trinity Road, London
    Grand Design London – where reputation matters!

    A one stop shop for its customers, Grand Design London sets new standards for luxury, comfort and innovation. Our mission is to deliver boutique-standard of highly personalised service, tailored to suit the unique needs of each of our clients, achieving excellence in their projects. 

    Grand Design London is a professional design and build company, based in South London, specialised in providing a complete and comprehensive experience, including full project management encompassing all aspects of residential property work – from the initial architectural drawings, through to the bespoke interior design, with the highest quality of craftsmanship expressed in the construction work in-between. 

    With exceptional customer service and high quality workmanship at the heart of our business, we have gained an enviable reputation as one of the most trusted and respected design and build companies. 

    People are the heart of our business. Clients are our valued partners. Excellence is our commitment.

    Now proudly a member of the FEDERATION OF MASTER BUILDERS!

    Services
    • Home Extension
    • loft conversion
    • general renovation projects
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit 2A, The Connaught Business Centre, 22 Willow Lane
    CR4 4NA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2033558108 www.grand-design.london
