Interior design solutions for residences
Creative spaces (somewhere to think differently) for corporate clients
Spacial planning (floor and furniture layouts)
Decorative schemes (fabrics, papers, paints, furniture and flooring)
Decorative lighting ideas
Sourcing (ideas, shopping, placing orders, monitoring progress)
We work with/recommend architects, lighting designers and all trade
Overseeing trade work
- Service areas
- UK Wide and Henley on Thames
- Address
-
RG9 1UG Henley On Thames
United Kingdom
www.nikischaferinteriordesign.co.uk