Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ria Rich Creative
Artists & Artisans in Northampton
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wall Art, Ria Rich Creative Ria Rich Creative ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Wall Art, Ria Rich Creative Ria Rich Creative ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Wall Art, Ria Rich Creative Ria Rich Creative ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +11
    Wall Art

    A multi-skilled Artist and Designer with skills in painting, drawing, illustration, surface pattern design, printed textiles and graphic design.

    I'm an artist at heart and my main passion is to paint and draw where I use mixed media, pen, ink, collage and paint. I then digitally manipulate my sketches to produce unique illustrations, surface pattern design and prints.

    My work is a combination of hand produced artwork and digital technology.

     Inspired by nature, floral motifs & birds are a common feature of my work.

     I use rich colour often influenced  from vintage pattern and design.

    Services
    • Limited edition illustration/artwork prints • Bespoke/Custom Artwork Prints • Hand Painted Wall Murals • Surface/Pattern Design & Print for home & soft furnishings
    Service areas
    All across the UK, Europe, and Northampton
    Address
    7 Burns Street Studios
    NN1 3QE Northampton
    United Kingdom
    www.riarichcreative.com
      Add SEO element