A multi-skilled Artist and Designer with skills in painting, drawing, illustration, surface pattern design, printed textiles and graphic design.

I'm an artist at heart and my main passion is to paint and draw where I use mixed media, pen, ink, collage and paint. I then digitally manipulate my sketches to produce unique illustrations, surface pattern design and prints.

My work is a combination of hand produced artwork and digital technology.

Inspired by nature, floral motifs & birds are a common feature of my work.

I use rich colour often influenced from vintage pattern and design.