E2 Architecture + Interiors
Architects in 4jb
Projects (8)
Reviews (6)
Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • ST MARTINS LANE, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Classic style houses
    ST MARTINS LANE, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Classic style houses
    ST MARTINS LANE, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Classic style houses
    +5
    ST MARTINS LANE
    THE NEW COTTAGE OF KEZMAROK, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern houses
    THE NEW COTTAGE OF KEZMAROK, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern houses
    THE NEW COTTAGE OF KEZMAROK, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern houses
    +14
    THE NEW COTTAGE OF KEZMAROK
    SPACE TO GROW, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern houses
    SPACE TO GROW, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern houses
    SPACE TO GROW, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern houses
    +1
    SPACE TO GROW
    KINGSLAND ROAD, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern houses
    KINGSLAND ROAD, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    KINGSLAND ROAD, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +3
    KINGSLAND ROAD
    BIRCHENCLIFFE FARM, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Country style houses
    BIRCHENCLIFFE FARM, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Country style houses
    BIRCHENCLIFFE FARM, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +10
    BIRCHENCLIFFE FARM
    CIRCUS STREET, GREENWICH, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern houses
    CIRCUS STREET, GREENWICH, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern living room
    CIRCUS STREET, GREENWICH, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern kitchen
    +8
    CIRCUS STREET, GREENWICH
    Show all 8 projects

    E2 excel at identifying the optimum design opportunities to deliver the best results for your project. We call it high performance architecture; achieved with thorough analysis and technical rigour.  Making alterations to your home or building a new house can be a considerable investment and you need to be sure that this is put in the right place in the best arrangement to bring you maximum benefit. E2 will help you realise the best from the process to achieve a built project that gives enjoyment beyond your expectations.

    An award winning RIBA Chartered Practice employing chartered architects, technicians and interior designers, E2 have the expertise to assist you in developing your project from inception through to completion. We are leaders in the fields of modern design, sustainability, planning and heritage conservation. We are expert in low energy, low impact design and construction. We were recently named winners in Evening Standard’s New Home Eco + Living Award and The Guardian’s search for ‘Britian’s best eco-home’ with our flagship project, The Pavilion, a project which proves sustainable can be sexy!

    We will work closely with you from the outset, identifying the opportunities to achieve a design that will fulfil your needs, meet your budget and maximise your site. Your investment in us brings huge value to your development by achieving the best possible planning consents along with thorough design documentation that ensures the quality expected is realised in the completed project.

    Services
    Architecture and Interiors
    Service areas
    Greater London and & all across the UK
    Company awards
    • For the Pavilion Eco House, Blackheath:
    • Evening Standard New Homes Eco + Living Award 2015
    • Guardian Online Top Eco Home 2014
    Address
    E2 Architecture+InteriorsThe Design Studio 27 Holywell Row
    EC2A 4jb
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071832285 www.e2architecture.com
    Legal disclosure

    To Download the Brochure For E2 Architecture and Interior's Award Winning Project

    The Pavilion Eco House, Blackheath

    Please Click on the Link Below

    http://www.e2architecture.com/downloads/

    Reviews

    Gregory Tyson
    E2 Architecture drew up and submitted a planning application for listed building consent and planning permission on a commercial to residential conversion in Sevenoaks with a prompt and positive result achieved. I found E2 to be very professional and astute in weighing up the various goals and interests of the project and balancing these in a sympathetic way with all conservation considerations in accomplishing an inciteful, creative and light touch design solution. I highly recommend their expertise.
    about 1 year ago
    Henry Bird
    Excellent architectural practice with extremely friendly and talented staff.
    over 3 years ago
    Vicente Cendoya Guim
    E2 Architecture+Interiors is a reference not only for those who are considering to undertake a project with a special attention to their needs, a wide range of expertise and a quite familiar, approachable team but also for professionals who are committed to excellence in architecture and design with an strategic approach to efficiency, new methods of construction, trends and co-ordinated information in project delivery, leading to better sustainability and performance over the building lifecycle and a great contribution to the architectural scene that we can appreciate in London.
    about 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
