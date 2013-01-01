E2 excel at identifying the optimum design opportunities to deliver the best results for your project. We call it high performance architecture; achieved with thorough analysis and technical rigour. Making alterations to your home or building a new house can be a considerable investment and you need to be sure that this is put in the right place in the best arrangement to bring you maximum benefit. E2 will help you realise the best from the process to achieve a built project that gives enjoyment beyond your expectations.

An award winning RIBA Chartered Practice employing chartered architects, technicians and interior designers, E2 have the expertise to assist you in developing your project from inception through to completion. We are leaders in the fields of modern design, sustainability, planning and heritage conservation. We are expert in low energy, low impact design and construction. We were recently named winners in Evening Standard’s New Home Eco + Living Award and The Guardian’s search for ‘Britian’s best eco-home’ with our flagship project, The Pavilion, a project which proves sustainable can be sexy!

We will work closely with you from the outset, identifying the opportunities to achieve a design that will fulfil your needs, meet your budget and maximise your site. Your investment in us brings huge value to your development by achieving the best possible planning consents along with thorough design documentation that ensures the quality expected is realised in the completed project.

To Download the Brochure For E2 Architecture and Interiors' Award Winning Project

The Pavilion Eco House, Blackheath



Please Click on the Link Below

http://www.e2architecture.com/downloads/