Of Life and Lemons is a series of witty poster prints inspired by

everyday humour. The idea was born at the same time as creator Angie Freese's first child.

"Caffeinated up to the eyeballs and slightly delirious from lack of sleep I came across the quote 'Given Enough Coffee I Could Rule the World'. It was so apt given my situation, I realised how a quote or saying could lift your spirits so I started designing prints around any that I found humorous or uplifting".

The result is an emporium of poster perfection, and a constant reminder to always look on the bright side. The range has been expanded onto textiles including tea towels, tote bags and aprons for an extra dose of cheeky delight.

Angie gained a Fine Art degree from the University of East London and settled in London working in art publishing before returning to her Essex roots to raise a family. Now living in sunny Leigh on Sea, Angie designs the prints around looking after her two young children and indulging in her love of nineties indie bands.