Of Life &amp; Lemons
Online Shops in Ss9 1lj
Reviews (3)
    • Of Life and Lemons is a series of witty poster prints inspired by
    everyday humour. The idea was born at the same time as creator Angie Freese's first child.

    "Caffeinated up to the eyeballs and slightly delirious from lack of sleep I came across the quote 'Given Enough Coffee I Could Rule the World'. It was so apt given my situation, I realised how a quote or saying could lift your spirits so I started designing prints around any that I found humorous or uplifting".

    The result is an emporium of poster perfection, and a constant reminder to always look on the bright side. The range has been expanded onto textiles including tea towels, tote bags and aprons for an extra dose of cheeky delight.

    Angie gained a Fine Art degree from the University of East London and settled in London working in art publishing before returning to her Essex roots to raise a family. Now living in sunny Leigh on Sea, Angie designs the prints around looking after her two young children and indulging in her love of nineties indie bands.

    • personalised prints
    • posters
    • tote bags
    • tea towels
    • Wedding Stationery
    Online
    97 Lansdowne Avenue
    Leigh on Sea Ss9 1lj
    United Kingdom
    www.oflifeandlemons.co.uk

    Daisy Warner
    I can’t recommend Of Life & Lemons Ltd. enough! I have bought a print from them before and as soon as I needed to buy a similar personalised gift again I came straight to their website via Etsy. I love how you can personalise your product and how very cute it is (mini drinks) It turned out amazing! Sadly the first delivery (which was super prompt) was damaged but due to the postman trying to push it through the letter box. Thanks to Of Life & Lemons and the printing team they were able to print the design again and sent it out without no time! Very happy with the result and very happy to buy from them again.
    almost 2 years ago
    Leanne Roberts
    Bought a family alcohol print for Christmas last year and was so happy with it! Very impressive quality and finish, and the recipient loved it. Super speedy delivery too. Would definitely recommend and will be shopping here again!
    almost 2 years ago
    Priya Popat
    I ordered a personalised A4 print and was very impressed with the product I received as well as the promptness with which it was delivered - it arrived within 24 hours of placing my order! The team were very professional and kept me in the loop throughout the process which really put me at ease. I love the product and can’t wait to gift it to its intended recipient! Would definitely order again!
    almost 2 years ago
