Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Artifact Lighting Ltd.
Lighting in Southampton
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Our product Catalogue , Artifact Lighting Ltd. Artifact Lighting Ltd. Living roomLighting
    Our product Catalogue , Artifact Lighting Ltd. Artifact Lighting Ltd. Living roomLighting
    Our product Catalogue , Artifact Lighting Ltd. Artifact Lighting Ltd. Living roomLighting
    +1
    Our product Catalogue

    Artifact Lighting started life working solely in the art of vintage industrial lighting, taking apart and re-designing hundreds of original twentieth century factory lights. Using this experience, we now offer our own range of industrial inspired lighting, all the while staying true to the rich materials, high build quality and striking aesthetics of vintage industrial lighting.

    Service areas
    Southampton
    Address
    206 solent business centre
    so150hw Southampton
    United Kingdom
    +44-2381943014 www.artifact-lighting.com
      Add SEO element