Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
iroka
Furniture & Accessories in Hayle
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sail fish Cottage, St Ives, iroka iroka Modern bathroom
    Sail fish Cottage, St Ives, iroka iroka Modern bathroom
    Sail fish Cottage, St Ives, iroka iroka BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +11
    Sail fish Cottage, St Ives
    Green House , Una St Ives , iroka iroka Scandinavian style walls & floors
    Green House , Una St Ives , iroka iroka Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Green House , Una St Ives , iroka iroka Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    +4
    Green House , Una St Ives
    Take Off, Una St Ives, iroka iroka Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Take Off, Una St Ives, iroka iroka Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Take Off, Una St Ives, iroka iroka Modern kitchen
    +3
    Take Off, Una St Ives
    Peace At Last, Una St Ives, iroka iroka Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Peace At Last, Una St Ives, iroka iroka Modern kitchen
    Peace At Last, Una St Ives, iroka iroka BedroomBeds & headboards
    +5
    Peace At Last, Una St Ives
    Service areas
    Hayle
    Address
    15—16 Hayle Industrial Parlk
    TR27 5JR Hayle
    United Kingdom
    +14731736757333 www.iroka.co.uk
      Add SEO element