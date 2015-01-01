Your browser is out-of-date.

TOTUS
Home Builders in Walton On Thames
Overview
Reviews (2)
Projects

    Totus is a family-run construction company that has built its unrivalled reputation for high quality projects over the last decade. We understand that one of the most important investments people make today is their home. Therefore every project undertaken by us is carefully researched and considered in order to exceed our client's expectations. Our aim is to provide You with a high quality and clear customer service to make the process of the building works a pleasant experience.

    Services
    • Bespoke Build
    • Design Planning and Build
    Service areas
    Greater London and Surrey
    Address
    Walton Business Centre, Unit 5 Enterprise House, 44-46 Terrace Road
    KT12 2SD Walton On Thames
    United Kingdom
    +44-1932988500 www.totus.construction
    In house large all trades team

    All works fully insured Qualified Project Management service SSSTS and SMSTS – Site Supervisors and Site Managers NVQ Level 2, 3 – Bricklayers, Carpenters, Plasterers, Decorators NVQ Level 3, 4 – Site Supervisors and Site Managers First Aid – Site Supervisors and Site Managers Gas Safe – Heating Engineers NICEIC – Electrical Engineers

    Reviews

    Victoria
    Very happy with the work done by Totus as I was looking for the right builder for almost 5 months but it was worth it. We have done a large project where the house was extended throughout. In particular, I was impressed with the work done by Andrew as they completed all the work 2 weeks before the schedule. Also I had a total transparency through the entire process of costs due to the regular meetings with the site manager where all variations in costs were discussed and all the changes required. Most of the time it was because I wanted to change a few things and the team was very flexible and performed work to a high standards. I have only had 2 occasions through this build where something was put in the position (e.g. a door & a glass partition) I did not want it. In both cases, they replaced it with my requirement free of charge – no debate or discussion. Very glad with over all service and would highly recommend Totus.
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: February 2015
    Ian Varta Ian Varta
    Very glad that I was recommended this company by my friend and gladly will do the same as I totally understand how frustrating it can be to find a decent builders who will do exactly how you want and not charge you a fortune. Andrew and his brother are charming, honest, decent guys - who are also very good builders. Their crews are very professional and extremely hard working. Mitch was our Site Manager and he managed his team very well as they did all the noisy work through the week so we didn’t get any complaints from our neighbors. They definitely know what they do and are very good at it. 
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: October 2014
