Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Stange Kraft Ltd
Kitchen Manufacturers in Livingston
Overview 15Projects (15) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Royal Circus Kitchen 2, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Wood effect
    Royal Circus Kitchen 2, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Brown
    Royal Circus Kitchen 2, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Brown
    +6
    Royal Circus Kitchen 2
    Royal Circus Kitchen, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
    Royal Circus Kitchen, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
    Royal Circus Kitchen, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
    +16
    Royal Circus Kitchen
    Northumberland 2, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Modern conservatory Solid Wood White
    Northumberland 2, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Modern kitchen Solid Wood White
    Northumberland 2, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Modern kitchen Solid Wood White
    +8
    Northumberland 2
    Albyn Place, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Multicolored
    Albyn Place, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Multicolored
    Albyn Place, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Multicolored
    +7
    Albyn Place
    Ann Street, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Ann Street, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd KitchenStorage
    Ann Street
    Athol Crescent Kitchen, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Multicolored
    Athol Crescent Kitchen, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Multicolored
    Athol Crescent Kitchen, Stange Kraft Ltd Stange Kraft Ltd Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Multicolored
    +2
    Athol Crescent Kitchen
    Show all 15 projects

    We have a really specialised service where your ideas are put to pen and paper to create your dream kitchen.

    Stange Kraft manufacture traditional, bespoke wooden kitchens, wall units, shelving, storage, dressers, cupboards and even wooden conservatories.

    Services
    • Manufacture Kitchens
    • Wardrobes
    • Conservatories and other Joinery related work
    Service areas
    Central Scotland
    Company awards
    Houzz service 2014 and Houzz Design 2016
    Address
    unit 6 Knightsridge Industrial Estate
    EH54 8RA Livingston
    United Kingdom
    +44-1506440145 www.stangekraft.co.uk

    Reviews

    Beth McCue
    I cannot recommend Uwe highly enough if you’re looking for something truly original in your home. From the first consultation to go over our ideas, to the install & completed unit, our experience with Stange Kraft has been an absolute joy. Their workmanship is second to none and their attention to detail exceptional.
    about 3 years ago
    Mark Johnston
    A brilliant company to work with. From design to completion, Uwe was brilliant. A great, easy process and a quality product at the end. We love it and would use them all the time.
    almost 3 years ago
    Harry Panton
    Stange Kraft are a firm capable of designing, building and installing 1st class joinery products. They've recently completed a large orangery project for us and the results are fantastic. I've seen their work on kitchens, cabinets, conservatories and beyond - it's all brilliant. Strongly recommended.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element