Lucky budgie Letterpress
Artists & Artisans in Hastings
Projects

    Leap Further Letterpress Print
    Leap Further Letterpress Print
    Beelicious Letterpress Print
    Beelicious Letterpress Print
    Star Portrait Letterpress Prints
    Star Portrait Letterpress Prints, Lucky budgie Letterpress Lucky budgie Letterpress ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Star Portrait Letterpress Prints

    Lucky Budgie makes limited edition posters using a variety of printmaking techniques including letterpress, linocut, laser etch & pressure printing. We also run one day letterpress workshops for individuals & groups of up to 10 people. Large scale steamroller printing days will be launched later this year.

    Services
    • Printmaking
    • Laser cutting
    • poster making workshops
    • Digital Design
    • mobile printing workshops
    Service areas
    Hastings
    Address
    UNIT 3, THE OLD BREWERY, HIGH ST
    TN34 3ER Hastings
    United Kingdom
    +14737780071703 luckybudgie.com
