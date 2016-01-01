Your browser is out-of-date.

the WOW wall Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (9)
Projects

    • Dining room decoration - a Silent forest from using a Woodland Wall Mural, the WOW wall Ltd the WOW wall Ltd Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Green
    Dining room decoration - a Silent forest from using a Woodland Wall Mural
    Home - Staircase Wall Mural - Polar Bear Wallpaper Mural, the WOW wall Ltd the WOW wall Ltd Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Turquoise
    Home - Staircase Wall Mural - Polar Bear Wallpaper Mural

    Interior Wall art ideas using Wallpaper murals, Wall art stickers and Canvas prints. Exclusive decorating ideas for your wall.

    The WOW wall is one of the most innovative interior wall designers in the UK, producing some of the most striking interior wall murals, canvas prints, & wall stickers. Our products & services are offered all over the UK, covering different Regions & Cities.

    Services
    the WOW wall offers exclusive and unique services to all its visitors such as Bespoke designs Free wall transformation service Your photo on your wall Your photo on canvas Your kids name on canvas Your kids drawing on canvas
    Service areas
    United Kingdom & worldwide London
    Address
    152 City Road
    EC1V 2NX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-3458338414 www.thewowwall.com
    the WOW wall

    Reviews

    monica.mandely
    Just wanted to let you know how much I LOVE my kitchen. You could not have pleased me more. LOVE it.
    almost 6 years ago
    Project date: July 2016
    mandy.mosley14
    You did an amazing job! It looks SO GREAT! Exactly like I pictured.
    almost 6 years ago
    Project date: August 2016
    zakaria.moondegar
    I am very satisfied with my purchase and the customer service was lovely.
    almost 6 years ago
    Project date: August 2016
    Show all 9 reviews
