Hagley Stoves and Fireplaces provide a `concept to completion` service for the design and specifying of flue systems, woodburning stoves and fireplaces. After a visit by our designers the HETAS approved and Gas Safe installation teams willcarefully install the fireplace creating a wonderful focal point for your home.
- Services
- Fireplace and stove supply and installation
- Service areas
- Midlands and West Hagley
- Address
-
C/O webbs West Hagley, Kidderminster Road South, West Hagley
DY9 0JB West Hagley
United Kingdom
+44-1562700005 www.hagleystoves.co.uk