Changing the Face of Composites
Furniture & Accessories in Congleton
    • Boardcraft Exclusive Cabinet, Changing the Face of Composites Changing the Face of Composites BedroomDressing tables Textile Metallic/Silver
    Boardcraft Exclusive Cabinet, Changing the Face of Composites Changing the Face of Composites Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Textile Multicolored
    Boardcraft Exclusive Cabinet, Changing the Face of Composites Changing the Face of Composites Dining roomDressers & sideboards Textile Multicolored
    +2
    Boardcraft Exclusive Cabinet
    Rigid Cube Seats, Changing the Face of Composites Changing the Face of Composites Dressing roomSeating Textile Multicolored
    Rigid Cube Seats, Changing the Face of Composites Changing the Face of Composites BedroomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
    Rigid Cube Seats, Changing the Face of Composites Changing the Face of Composites Dining roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
    +2
    Rigid Cube Seats
    Jason Muteham Radiator Designs, Changing the Face of Composites Changing the Face of Composites Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Green
    Jason Muteham Radiator Designs, Changing the Face of Composites Changing the Face of Composites Dining roomAccessories & decoration Textile Metallic/Silver
    Jason Muteham Radiator Designs, Changing the Face of Composites Changing the Face of Composites Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Textile Black
    +10
    Jason Muteham Radiator Designs

    Supplier of Kimorra, a pioneering NEW material with endless possibilities. Kimorra is a pioneering new material, which offers the appearence of a textile whilst providing a durable surface finish. Our material is unique through the fact it originates as a traditional textile and then through our process becomes a hard durable surface.

    Services
    Kimorra Veneer
    Service areas
    • Veneering / Furniture / Laminates
    • Congleton
    Address
    Mount Battern House, Worrall Street
    CW12 1DT Congleton
    United Kingdom
    +44126054057407969411523 www.changingthefaceofcomposites.com
