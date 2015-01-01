Your browser is out-of-date.

Nick Jackson Photography
Photographers in London, UK
    Illuminated artwork for interior designers

    Award-winning London based photographer specialising in landscape, cityscape & nature photography. Full portfolio available at www.nickjacksonphotography.co.uk

    ​Clients include: The Crown Estate, Emirates Airlines, American Airlines, Lonely Planet, Wanderlust and The Royal Commission for AlUla.

    My work is available as canvas, glass acrylic or fine-art prints and are a beautiful addition to homes, offices, restaurants and more. Please email me at nickjacksonphotography@gmail.com to discuss your needs.

    I can also be hired for commercial, architecture and interior photoshoots.


    Awards: 

    Nick Jackson Photography has been featured in dozens of newspapers and travel magazines and has won over 30 global and national awards.

    My work has recently been on display at every major railway station and shopping centre in the UK, and galleries in the UK & Europe. I am also a finalist of both Lonely Planet & Wanderlust's Travel Photographer of the Year 2015 and winner of Countryfile's national 2015 Photograph of the Year.

    • art
    • product photography
    • Interior Design
    • interior photography
    London and London, UK
    • Winner 2015 Urban Photographer of the Year with Japanese Bullet Trains, Winner of Emirates Art of Travel competition with Fiery Parisian sunset
    • , Winner of Countryfile's Photograph of the Year with Lancashire Rainbow, Winner of Jessop's 2015 Outdoor portrait competition with Beautiful Japanese Geisha, Winner of The Guardian's Artwork of the Year with Jokulsarlon Glacial Lagoon TheGuardian.com, Winner of Photography Magazine CityLife competition and over 50 other global awards
    se18qh London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7932077393 www.nickjacksonphotography.co.uk
    Printed in Lonely Planet, Wanderlust, Guardian, Times, Telegraph, Countryfile, Rough Guides, LA Magazine, Digital Photographer magazine and many more.

