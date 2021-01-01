Your browser is out-of-date.

Stovax Heating Group
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Exeter
Reviews (6)
    Stovax Stockton Stove Range
    Stovax Riva Studio Fires
    Stovax Riva Studio Freestanding Range

    Based in Exeter, Devon, the Stovax Group has designed and developed high-quality solid fuel, gas and electric stoves, fires and fireplaces that have taken their place at the heart of British homes.

    Today the Stovax Group is one of Europe’s leading stove and fireplace manufacturers and distributors, exporting their products to over 50 countries worldwide.

    The Stovax Group is proud of its roots in the South West and offer over 34 years of British engineering and passion for quality, design and innovation.

    The recent ISO accreditation is a testament to the Group’s continued commitment to technical innovation, high quality products and excellent customer and product care.

    Stovax & Gazco heating products are only available from their wide network of independent retailers.

    Exeter
    Gazco Limited
    EX2 7LF Exeter
    United Kingdom
    +44-1392474000 www.stovax.com

    Yvonne Niedermair Yvonne Niedermair
    Sono in felice possesso di un caminetto a legna Stovax acquistato tramite la loro rete vendita italiana. Ho trovato per caso questo caminetto per la sua poco profondità nel sito del distributore italiano Oekotherm di Bolzano. Mi sono trovata benissimo in fase di preacquisto grazie al supporto ed alle esaustive delucidazioni fornite dal distributore. Ora che sto utilizzando il caminetto sono ancora più contenta. Consuma pochissima legna e scalda tantissimo. È senz’altro uno dei migliori investimenti che ho fatto in vita mia.
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: March 2021
    Stephen Mccauley
    Have dealt with Stovax as one of their retailers in Glasgow for 20 years. Great company to deal with and offer a fantastic range of appliances. Have a Stovax vogue wood burning stove fitted in my own home and have been delighted with it since it was installed. Excellent company to deal with.
    over 1 year ago
    Nicola Wilson
    Fantastic company to deal with, their customer service is exceptional and are a easy to deal with. The Stovax products are of a really high standard and great designs - with so many choices. I would highly recommend!
    over 1 year ago
