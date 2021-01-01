Based in Exeter, Devon, the Stovax Group has designed and developed high-quality solid fuel, gas and electric stoves, fires and fireplaces that have taken their place at the heart of British homes.

Today the Stovax Group is one of Europe’s leading stove and fireplace manufacturers and distributors, exporting their products to over 50 countries worldwide.

The Stovax Group is proud of its roots in the South West and offer over 34 years of British engineering and passion for quality, design and innovation.

The recent ISO accreditation is a testament to the Group’s continued commitment to technical innovation, high quality products and excellent customer and product care.

Stovax & Gazco heating products are only available from their wide network of independent retailers.