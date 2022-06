HCi London INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICE

THE HCI INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICE IS OFFERED FOR ALL INTERIOR AREAS INCLUDING KITCHENS AND OUTDOOR FURNITURE AND OUTDOOR FABRICS

THE DESIGN SERVICE OFFERS CLIENTS THE BEST WAY TO DEMONSTRATE HOW THE LUXURY INTERIORS PRODUCTS CAN BE USED IN YOUR HOME.

BOOK A VISIT WITH OUR DESIGN TEAM FOR SPACIAL PLANNING; FABRIC AND COLOUR ADVICE ON UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE, FREE STANDING UNITS AND SYSTEM FITTED FURNITURE.

WE WILL INITIALLY DISCUSS YOUR BESPOKE FURNISHINGS BUDGET AND FURNITURE/FABRIC REQUIREMENTS AND MAKE SUGGESTIONS AS TO THE PRODUCT RANGE THAT WE FEEL IS MOST SUITABLE.

WE WILL THEN ARRANGE TO VISIT YOUR HOME OR OFFICE TO TAKE DIMENSIONS AND OFFER FULL DESIGN OPTIONS