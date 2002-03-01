Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Thorp
Architects in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Thorp Design was set up in 1985 and provides a comprehensive design service, including architecture, interior architecture, interior design, landscaping and project management. The practice creates bespoke environments tailored to clients’ wishes, designing not only the house but also the majority of the furniture and fittings. The team is driven by a relentless pursuit of perfection to produce new solutions to design challenges, which are both aesthetically pleasing and practical. Projects include residential apartments, penthouses and houses (both town and country, the UK and abroad), ski chalets, private health clubs, luxury yachts and private jets. Philippa was named BIDA Interior Designer of the Year in 2003 and was President of IIDA from 2002-03. Thorp Design won the award for Design & Decoration Best Contemporary Commercial Project for KX Gym in 2003.

    Services
    • Architects
    • Interior Designers
    • Interior Architects
    • landscape design
    • Art Consultancy
    • Interior Decorators
    Service areas
    UK and Global and London
    Company awards
    D&D Awards, BIDA Interior Designer of the Year
    Address
    19 Motcomb Street
    sw1x 8lb London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072357808 www.thorp.co.uk
      Add SEO element