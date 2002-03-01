Thorp Design was set up in 1985 and provides a comprehensive design service, including architecture, interior architecture, interior design, landscaping and project management. The practice creates bespoke environments tailored to clients’ wishes, designing not only the house but also the majority of the furniture and fittings. The team is driven by a relentless pursuit of perfection to produce new solutions to design challenges, which are both aesthetically pleasing and practical. Projects include residential apartments, penthouses and houses (both town and country, the UK and abroad), ski chalets, private health clubs, luxury yachts and private jets. Philippa was named BIDA Interior Designer of the Year in 2003 and was President of IIDA from 2002-03. Thorp Design won the award for Design & Decoration Best Contemporary Commercial Project for KX Gym in 2003.