Elle Gallagher Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Liverpool
    • Elle Gallagher Interiors Designs, Elle Gallagher Interiors Elle Gallagher Interiors Classic style bedroom Grey
    Elle Gallagher Interiors Designs
    Chair Design, Elle Gallagher Interiors Elle Gallagher Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Synthetic Grey
    Chair Design

    ELLE GALLAGHER INTERIORS. WE ARE LIVERPOOL’S NO.1 LOCAL INTERIOR DESIGN BUSINESS

    We have over 10 years experience in the interior design industry and have had abundance of happy customers. We offer services to both residential and commercial. Elle Gallagher Interiors is an experienced design business with a large portfolio of interiors. We think designing should be about inspiration, collaboration and quality execution. Let us offer you these time served skills and deliver you the best service and quality available in Merseyside. We offer a number of services such as Bespoke Curtains and pelmets , Cushions, headboards and Upholstery.We can offer you a complete service through design, making and installation.

    Services
    • Elle Gallagher Interiors Liverpool
    • curtains
    • Pelmets
    • Headboards.
    Service areas
    • Merseyside
    Address
    Elle Gallagher Interiors St Mary's road
    L19 2LG Liverpool
    United Kingdom
    +44-7969202169 ellegallagherinteriors.com
    Elle Gallagher interiors was set up over 10 years ago by Lorraine Gallagher. Lorraine has a penchant for design and is a great creative mind, coupled with great drive, Lorraine has created a solid reputation within the Design community as somebody that takes a good project and will make it great. Whether your design needs are small or large Lorraine's skill set is expansive enough to get your visions & desires delivered.

    Specialising in Bespoke Curtains, pelmets & Cushions, headboards, Upholstery Lorraine has a great body of work she is proud of and is clear for all to see. We can offer you a complete service through design, making and installation.

    Reviews

    Liverpool Blinds
    Excellent service and Elle's so helpful and carnt do enough
    over 2 years ago
