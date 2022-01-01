Your browser is out-of-date.

Fantastic Handyman
Electricians in London, UK
Reviews (14)
Services

Projects

    • Mirror Installation Project in Lewisham, Fantastic Handyman Fantastic Handyman Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Installation Project in Lewisham, Fantastic Handyman Fantastic Handyman Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirror Installation Project in Lewisham, Fantastic Handyman Fantastic Handyman Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +4
    Mirror Installation Project in Lewisham
    Bespoke Furniture Project in Chelsea - Bespoke Wardrobe Assembling, Fantastic Handyman Fantastic Handyman Classic style bedroom
    Bespoke Furniture Project in Chelsea - Bespoke Wardrobe Assembling, Fantastic Handyman Fantastic Handyman Classic style bedroom
    Bespoke Furniture Project in Chelsea - Bespoke Wardrobe Assembling, Fantastic Handyman Fantastic Handyman Classic style bedroom
    +1
    Bespoke Furniture Project in Chelsea - Bespoke Wardrobe Assembling

    Fantastic Handyman is a London based property maintenance and repairs company. The Fantastic Handymen deliver excellent handy-man services for both your home and office. All technicians are fully insured, certified and experienced and cover the full range of each handyman service:

    -Electricians - Fantastic Handyman works with reliable electricians specialized in the installation of new electrical components or the maintenance and repair of existing electrical infrastructure. All electricians are registered and qualified and carry out all types of domestic and commercial electrical work from small jobs such as the installation of a new plug socket to more complex works which will be carried out by certified and NICEIC registered electrician.

    The Electrical services which can be performed include a range of tasks like installation, inspecting and testing equipment, find and fix problems with Electrotechnical systems. Some of the most commonly used services which the qualified electricians with whom we work are: fitting and repairing electrical circuits and wiring, installing and maintaining electrical equipment, installing power systems, lighting, fire protection, installing of security systems, fuse boxes replacement, electrical faults finding, switches and transformers installation, dimmer switches and modules replacement etc.

    -Plumbers - Fantastic Handyman is a locally operating handyman company which also provides professional plumbing services to the residents of London. We work with trusted, trained and insured plumbers able to deal with a wide range of tasks such as leaks fixing, sinks and basins replacement, drain unblocking and other plumbing repairs. Additionally, we can assist and with more complex tasks like boiler services, gas safety checks and heating services. All technicians are professionally equipped and fully prepared for the requested task. All plumbing installation and repair tasks are available 7 days a week including on bank holidays. Call us for bookings and additional information.


    -Carpentry services including - indoor furniture assembly, bespoke furniture, furniture repair, kitchen fitting, wood wall panelling, waxing etc

    -Painters and Decorators - wall painting, paint stripping, cabinet, doors and windows painting, plastering, woodwork painting etc 

    -Odd Jobs including - TV wall mounting, blinds and curtains fitting, picture and mirror hanging, bath and shower screen fitting, ceiling fan installations and more

    -Home Refurbishment - we offer complete property refurbishment services including refurbishment of kitchens, bathrooms and offices.

    -Appliance repair and installation - Washing machine, dryers, fridge and freezers, cookers etc

    - Door installation and repair

    - Gas Safety Certyficates

    The fantastic experience covers the wide field of private and commercial maintenance and repairs. No matter how odd the job or how hard it might seem - Fantastic Handyman is on your side.

    Service areas
    • London
    • Greater London
    • Sowthwark
    • SE1 London
    • South London
    • Central London
    • East London
    • North London
    • West London
    • London, UK
    Address
    Tooley Street
    SE1 2TH London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034044045 www.fantastichandyman.co.uk

    Reviews

    isvens252
    We’ve used Fantastic Handyman for a few years and they are great for DIY tasks. I have personally engaged them for a few jobs, mostly smaller projects and a couple of more difficult electrical and plumbing tasks. I’m so lucky to have found them!
    about 2 months ago
    Project date: April 2022
    Edit
    jeremybruner4
    I recently hired Fantastic Handyman to repair my kitchen cabinets and complete some other work in my home. All the work was done on time and at a reasonable rate. They not only provide excellent work, but he values his customers. I cannot thank the handyman enough for all that he did to assist me. I look forward to working with him on other home projects in the future.
    4 months ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Edit
    mrlouisheath
    In our experience, Fantastic Handyman is a great company that offers high-quality services. One of their technicians recently painted our lower hall ceiling and hung a number of things at our house. He was very thorough and checked everything meticulously, ensuring that everything was to our satisfaction. Because of his attention to detail and friendly attitude, we were extremely happy with the work and will definitely use them again in the future.
    7 months ago
    Project date: October 2021
    Edit
    Show all 13 reviews
