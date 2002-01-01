Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Robert Gurney Architect
Architects in Washington Dc
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Difficult Run Residence, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect
    Difficult Run Residence, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern houses
    Difficult Run Residence, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern houses
    +34
    Difficult Run Residence
    4 Springs Lane, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern houses
    4 Springs Lane, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    4 Springs Lane, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern houses
    +32
    4 Springs Lane

    The vast majority of houses constructed today are anemic replications of 

    beloved houses built in a bygone era.  Synthetic reproductions of time 

    honored materials and thoughtless design process predominates.  Wooded 

    sites with rolling topography are leveled and rendered treeless.  Molded 

    styrene, plastics with embossed wood grain, and foam covered with resin 

    reduce materials to flat, superficial images.  Vinyl windows with artificial 

    muntin bars are employed with no regard for orientation. This greatly 

    compromises our sensual gratification and ecological awareness. 

    Once exposed to natural forces these houses will deteriorate rapidly and 

    require great and unnecessary expense to repair or replace. Environmental 

    illness and unfavorable response to synthetic materials, carcinogenic 

    adhesives and suspect plastics will reinforce the notion that we respond to 

    natural materials physically as well as psychologically.  Our office believes 

    that architecture must break from unnatural and unhealthy imitation.

    The office of Robert M. Gurney, FAIA is dedicated to the design of modern, 

    meticulously detailed and thoughtfully ordered residential and commercial 

    projects that are sensitive to site, program and budget.  Materials are 

    employed with honesty, integrity and ecological awareness. Interior spaces 

    are active and intricate, tranquil and minimal. Regardless of project size or 

    budget, our office is committed to producing buildings and spaces that strive 

    for design excellence.

    Whether working in complex historical districts or on a vacant site, the design 

    process involves an understanding of site specific issues of location, 

    landscape, history, availability of materials and construction methods, while 

    including considerable client interaction.  

    Design solutions arrive through the thoughtful manipulation of light, color, 

    texture, form and geometry, culminating in architecture that is simultaneously 

    complex and distilled. An understanding of current technology, attention to 

    detail, and awareness of location, landscape and history, lead to design 

    solutions that respect historical, topographical and regional context, without 

    being revivalist.  

    The office of Robert M. Gurney, FAIA has created a body of work that has 

    won more than two hundred sixty local, regional and national design awards, 

    including two National AIA Honor awards, six National AIA Housing Awards, 

    three American Architecture Awards and three national AIA Small Project 

    Awards.  The office’s work has been published in numerous local, national 

    and international magazines, books and periodicals, and is the subject of a 

    monograph, “Modern Order: Houses by Robert Gurney”. 

     Accomplishments in design are complemented by involvement in service 

    activities to the profession and to students of Architecture.  Robert Gurney 

    has served as a member of the AIA Northern Virginia Chapter Board of 

    Directors, Design Committee, Schools Connection Committee and the 

    Virginia Society State Design Committee and is currently a member of the 

    VSAIA Honors Committee.  Robert Gurney was elevated to the College of 

    Fellows of the American Institute of Architects in 2002.

    Service areas
    Washington DC
    Address
    20016 Washington Dc
    United States
    robertgurneyarchitect.com
      Add SEO element