The vast majority of houses constructed today are anemic replications of

beloved houses built in a bygone era. Synthetic reproductions of time

honored materials and thoughtless design process predominates. Wooded

sites with rolling topography are leveled and rendered treeless. Molded

styrene, plastics with embossed wood grain, and foam covered with resin

reduce materials to flat, superficial images. Vinyl windows with artificial

muntin bars are employed with no regard for orientation. This greatly

compromises our sensual gratification and ecological awareness.

Once exposed to natural forces these houses will deteriorate rapidly and

require great and unnecessary expense to repair or replace. Environmental

illness and unfavorable response to synthetic materials, carcinogenic

adhesives and suspect plastics will reinforce the notion that we respond to

natural materials physically as well as psychologically. Our office believes

that architecture must break from unnatural and unhealthy imitation.

The office of Robert M. Gurney, FAIA is dedicated to the design of modern,

meticulously detailed and thoughtfully ordered residential and commercial

projects that are sensitive to site, program and budget. Materials are

employed with honesty, integrity and ecological awareness. Interior spaces

are active and intricate, tranquil and minimal. Regardless of project size or

budget, our office is committed to producing buildings and spaces that strive

for design excellence.

Whether working in complex historical districts or on a vacant site, the design

process involves an understanding of site specific issues of location,

landscape, history, availability of materials and construction methods, while

including considerable client interaction.

Design solutions arrive through the thoughtful manipulation of light, color,

texture, form and geometry, culminating in architecture that is simultaneously

complex and distilled. An understanding of current technology, attention to

detail, and awareness of location, landscape and history, lead to design

solutions that respect historical, topographical and regional context, without

being revivalist.

The office of Robert M. Gurney, FAIA has created a body of work that has

won more than two hundred sixty local, regional and national design awards,

including two National AIA Honor awards, six National AIA Housing Awards,

three American Architecture Awards and three national AIA Small Project

Awards. The office’s work has been published in numerous local, national

and international magazines, books and periodicals, and is the subject of a

monograph, “Modern Order: Houses by Robert Gurney”.

Accomplishments in design are complemented by involvement in service

activities to the profession and to students of Architecture. Robert Gurney

has served as a member of the AIA Northern Virginia Chapter Board of

Directors, Design Committee, Schools Connection Committee and the

Virginia Society State Design Committee and is currently a member of the

VSAIA Honors Committee. Robert Gurney was elevated to the College of

Fellows of the American Institute of Architects in 2002.