Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Paramount Office Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cardiff
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Airbus Customers Experience Centre - Formally Cassidian, Paramount Office Interiors Paramount Office Interiors Modern bars & clubs
    Airbus Customers Experience Centre - Formally Cassidian, Paramount Office Interiors Paramount Office Interiors Modern bars & clubs
    Airbus Customers Experience Centre - Formally Cassidian, Paramount Office Interiors Paramount Office Interiors Modern bars & clubs
    +2
    Airbus Customers Experience Centre - Formally Cassidian
    Gondola Group, Paramount Office Interiors Paramount Office Interiors Modern bars & clubs
    Gondola Group, Paramount Office Interiors Paramount Office Interiors Modern bars & clubs
    Gondola Group, Paramount Office Interiors Paramount Office Interiors Modern bars & clubs
    Gondola Group

    Paramount Interiors know all there is to know about workplace planning, from office interiors, design and office fit out to modern office furniture. We are partnered with Steelcase and Kinnarps, two of the world’s leading office furniture companies, the forefront of workplace trends. 

    Services
    • Paramount Interiors
    • Interior Desginers
    • Office fit out
    • Office interior design
    • Office Design
    • office refurbishment
    • office fit out london
    • modern office furniture
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    UK Wide and Cardiff
    Company awards
    AIS fpdc Awards Interior Fit-Out category and South West, Thames Valley and South Wales regional awards ‘Fit-Out of Workplace’ category
    Address
    Summers House, Pascal Close
    CF3 0LW Cardiff
    United Kingdom
    +44-2920839800 paramountinteriors.com
      Add SEO element