“3rd DIMENSION Architects” is a Multi-Disciplinary Architecture firm, founded in Lebanon in 1992 by two AUB Graduates, May & Mohamed Chebaro.

The practice focuses on Architecture, Engineering, and interior Architecture therefor offering the client a turn key solution to his project.

We are committed to quality and integrity, and we are confident that our experience and our effective and well proven delivery process leads to a successful product.

As professional Architects, we have also been certified in Real Estate Appraisal and in Arbitration & Mediation, and we offer both services to private and public institutions.