3rd DIMENSION Architects
Architects in Beirut, Lebanon
Projects

    NASSAR Residence, 3rd DIMENSION Architects
    NASSAR Residence, 3rd DIMENSION Architects 3rd DIMENSION Architects Modern houses
    NASSAR Residence, 3rd DIMENSION Architects 3rd DIMENSION Architects Modern houses
    +2
    NASSAR Residence
    HASHEM Residence, 3rd DIMENSION Architects
    HASHEM Residence, 3rd DIMENSION Architects 3rd DIMENSION Architects Modern houses
    HASHEM Residence, 3rd DIMENSION Architects 3rd DIMENSION Architects Modern houses
    +12
    HASHEM Residence
    SUITE Hotel, 3rd DIMENSION Architects
    SUITE Hotel, 3rd DIMENSION Architects 3rd DIMENSION Architects Modern houses
    SUITE Hotel, 3rd DIMENSION Architects 3rd DIMENSION Architects Modern houses
    +1
    SUITE Hotel
    AYTB Headquarter, 3rd DIMENSION Architects
    AYTB Headquarter, 3rd DIMENSION Architects 3rd DIMENSION Architects Modern houses
    AYTB Headquarter
    EL SADD Offices, 3rd DIMENSION Architects
    EL SADD Offices, 3rd DIMENSION Architects 3rd DIMENSION Architects Modern houses
    EL SADD Offices, 3rd DIMENSION Architects 3rd DIMENSION Architects Modern houses
    +4
    EL SADD Offices
    MEDIA CITY, 3rd DIMENSION Architects
    MEDIA CITY, 3rd DIMENSION Architects 3rd DIMENSION Architects Modern houses
    MEDIA CITY, 3rd DIMENSION Architects 3rd DIMENSION Architects Modern houses
    +15
    MEDIA CITY
    Show all 11 projects

    “3rd DIMENSION Architects” is a Multi-Disciplinary Architecture firm, founded in Lebanon in 1992 by two AUB Graduates, May & Mohamed Chebaro.

    The practice focuses on Architecture, Engineering, and interior Architecture therefor offering the client a turn key solution to his project. 

    We are committed to quality and integrity, and we are confident that our experience and our effective and well proven delivery process leads to a successful product.

    As professional Architects, we have also been certified in Real Estate Appraisal and in Arbitration & Mediation, and we offer both services to private and public institutions.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Architecture
    • Arbitration
    • Real Estate Advisory & Appraisal Services
    Service areas
    • Lebanon
    • Jordan
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Qatar
    • UAE
    Address
    Mneimneh Street, Hamra
    - Beirut, Lebanon
    Lebanon
    +961-1750276 www.3da-lb.com
