Mid-century style is experiencing a huge resurgence of popularity. Some are calling it retro mania, and thanks to hit shows such as Mad Men, vintage items and decor from the middle of the 20th century is now the height of fashion.
This week we brought you projects large and small from all pockets of Britain. From suburban London to the green countryside of southern Wales, projects to suit all tastes were covered.
Moving away from the rising minimalist trend towards a more homely and characterful design, this property in London is a great example of the eclectic style done well.