fiftypointeight
Architects in Chichester
Projects

    New Inn Yard
    New Inn Yard
    New Inn Yard
    New Inn Yard

    fiftypointeight is an architectural and interiors practice specialising in residential new-build projects, extensions, alterations and renovations. By preparing specific designs tailored to the requirements of modern living, our aim is to hand over delightful and imaginative solutions and to create flexible, comfortable and efficient homes.

    In order to exceed the aspirations and expectations of our clients, we strive for a close personal involvement in each project from inception to completion, coupled with a constant dialogue.

    We are an RIBA Chartered Practice based in Chichester, working across West Sussex and the South Coast, and beyond.

    Services
    Architecture + Interiors
    Service areas
    • Chichester
    • West Sussex
    • London and the South East
    Address
    Stocklund House, East Street
    PO19 1JE Chichester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1243323009 fiftypointeight.co.uk
