Proper.
Furniture & Accessories in London
    Formed from two professional fields of experience, (Graphic Design and Set Decoration), Proper developed into a fully- formed mid century online shop following the success of a temporary Saturday shop specialising in mid-century furniture, lighting and graphics, in the East End of London. Proper is a neat summation of all things we sell in terms of quality; attention to detail, solid and interesting use of materials or perhaps a particular quirk of design. Where we find a designer’s mark we hope to provide you with a history and provenance on the piece, thus giving added interest and background.

    We travel the UK and further afield to source items that are unusual and have longevity. We can also provide this as a service for those who are looking for something specific or simply don't have the time. We hope you enjoy these pieces, as much as we have enjoyed finding them.

    Services
    Sale/hire/sourcing mid century furniture and lighting
    Service areas
    We ship Worldwide
    Address
    Unit G01 Northside Studios
    E84QF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7971850716 www.proper-shop.co.uk
