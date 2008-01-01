Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Green Oak Furniture Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Newbury
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Monkey Swing, Green Oak Furniture Ltd Green Oak Furniture Ltd GardenFurniture
    The Monkey Swing
    The Lovely Oak Swing, Green Oak Furniture Ltd Green Oak Furniture Ltd GardenFurniture
    The Lovely Oak Swing
    The Settle, Green Oak Furniture Ltd Green Oak Furniture Ltd GardenFurniture
    The Settle
    The Loveseat, Green Oak Furniture Ltd Green Oak Furniture Ltd GardenFurniture
    The Loveseat
    The Garden Chair

    Here on the Berkshire Downs, we design and make by hand substantial 21st Century Country furniture (often brought indoors to give an earthy, homely addition to the  house).

    Our ethos is to be kind to ourselves, to our environment and to Nature.  We make furniture intended to last generations without being afraid to use it, indeed we initiate the carvings of words into the work and expect time and use to add their own marks and tales.

    We use only english grown, recently felled oak.  It is a timber of legends for longevity and spirit, two qualities that we love in our work for it means that the work is not contained in its initial shape, but will contort some with Time which we feel can only add to its uniqueness.

    We use no applied polishes, as all our work is finished with old fashioned, farmhouse style scrubbing with soap and water.

    And if it helps to know, we prefer it if you choose the words that decorate the work.

    Services
    commissioned English green oak furniture
    Service areas
    • Wordwide
    • Newbury
    • oxford
    • Carnaby
    • London
    • London. UK
    Company awards
    yep, we have those… . from Chelsea Flower Show, Milan Furniture Fair, Country Living Magazine and more… .. always too head down and fearful to amass them. !
    Address
    Catmore Road
    RG20 7HN Newbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1635281786 www.greenoakfurniture.co.uk
      Add SEO element