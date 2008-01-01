Here on the Berkshire Downs, we design and make by hand substantial 21st Century Country furniture (often brought indoors to give an earthy, homely addition to the house).

Our ethos is to be kind to ourselves, to our environment and to Nature. We make furniture intended to last generations without being afraid to use it, indeed we initiate the carvings of words into the work and expect time and use to add their own marks and tales.

We use only english grown, recently felled oak. It is a timber of legends for longevity and spirit, two qualities that we love in our work for it means that the work is not contained in its initial shape, but will contort some with Time which we feel can only add to its uniqueness.

We use no applied polishes, as all our work is finished with old fashioned, farmhouse style scrubbing with soap and water.

And if it helps to know, we prefer it if you choose the words that decorate the work.