Nick and Jen (aka Mr and Mrs Plate Rack!) lovingly source these stainless steel plate racks and shelves in India.

They are beautiful, industrial units which enable you to store everything from your vintage crockery to your saucepan collection. The shelves, slots and hooks allow you to show your favourite kitchen treasures rather than hide them away. They come in different sizes so are compact enough for small urban apartments yet big enough to hold all of your kitchen essentials. Each Indian plate rack and shelf is hand-cut, so they are all unique and a little bit quirky, which we think gives them their charm! They are a timeless storage essential that work well with any style.