Cascade is a contemporary design and manufacturing studio, specialising in limited edition decorative art, furniture and lighting.

Working with skilled craftsmen, we focus on handmade fabrication, high quality materials and processes to produce a refined collection of well-crafted and artfully designed objects. We strive to create objects with strong visual appearance while constantly searching for balance between concepts and materials. Combining an authentic blend of craft, engineering and innovation, we aim to deliver classic design principles using a new and constantly evolving vocabulary.

Every item of Cascade collection can be made to order. It is possible to create bespoke pieces for special projects, both individual and commercial, no matter the shape or size. We love working with new materials and colour combinations and are happy to discuss new ideas.

If you would like to discuss the options of creating bespoke pieces then we would love to hear from you. Please contact our team with a brief description of your requirements and we will be happy to work on your commission.