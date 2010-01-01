Founded in 2010, House of Carvings was created through my love of art and woodwork. The business began by making one-off, unique gifts, a concept which has become the heart of our business today. Today we produce an ever expanding range of personalised wooden oak gifts from home-ware to commissioned art. From our trademark Wedding Linked Letters & New Born Letters, to engraved oak shelves & helping customers make their designs and ideas come to life, the one thing we do not do is 'off the shelf '.
- Services
- Oak Homeware & wooden wedding
- anniversary and New Born Gifts.
- Service areas
- Europe
- & worldwide
- UK
- Southampton
- Address
-
46 Creighton Road
SO15 4JJ Southampton
United Kingdom
+44-7859915471 www.houseofcarvings.com