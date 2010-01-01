Founded in 2010, House of Carvings was created through my love of art and woodwork. The business began by making one-off, unique gifts, a concept which has become the heart of our business today. Today we produce an ever expanding range of personalised wooden oak gifts from home-ware to commissioned art. From our trademark Wedding Linked Letters & New Born Letters, to engraved oak shelves & helping customers make their designs and ideas come to life, the one thing we do not do is 'off the shelf '.