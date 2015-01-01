Your browser is out-of-date.

Imperfect Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (3)
    • Battersea Power Station Apartment, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern kitchen
    Battersea Power Station Apartment, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern kitchen
    Battersea Power Station Apartment, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern houses
    Battersea Power Station Apartment
    East Dulwich Family Home, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern style bedroom
    East Dulwich Family Home, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern dining room
    East Dulwich Family Home, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    East Dulwich Family Home
    Dulwich Terraced House, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Classic style kitchen
    Dulwich Terraced House, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Classic style kitchen
    Dulwich Terraced House, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Classic style kitchen
    Dulwich Terraced House
    Fulham Family house, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern bathroom
    Fulham Family house, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Fulham Family house, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern dining room
    Fulham Family house
    Sixties Townhouse, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern kitchen
    Sixties Townhouse, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern kitchen
    Sixties Townhouse, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Modern kitchen
    Sixties Townhouse
    Southwold Coastal retreat, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Southwold Coastal retreat, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Classic style living room
    Southwold Coastal retreat, Imperfect Interiors Imperfect Interiors Classic style living room
    Southwold Coastal retreat
    Imperfect Interiors is a small Interior Design studio based in South London, offering a bespoke and friendly service. They have been renovating and redesigning properties in London for the past decade, and have twenty years' worth of experience styling fashion and interior shoots for magazines, newspapers and books.

    Imperfect Interiors relish the opportunity of turning an uninspiring and badly designed room into a light-filled, calm space that seamlessly blends functionality with style. By mixing ‘imperfect’ vintage with mid-century furniture and more traditional pieces, the inexpensive with the unusual,  your home or work place will be transformed into an inspiring space that is totally unique and full of character. A variety of services are offered including mood board creation, interior and garden design, colour consultation, renovation advice, kitchen and bathroom designing, styling and sourcing unusual pieces.

    Interior Design
    London
    Company awards
    • Best of Houzz Design 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
    • Best of Houzz Service 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
    • Remodelista Considered Design 2014 & 2015- Finalist
    36 Shawbury Road
    SE22 9DH London
    United Kingdom
    www.imperfectinteriors.co.uk

    Peter Goult
    Great design and supplier tips!
    5 months ago
    M S
    7 months ago
    matt coggan
    over 1 year ago
