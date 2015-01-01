Imperfect Interiors is a small Interior Design studio based in South London, offering a bespoke and friendly service. They have been renovating and redesigning properties in London for the past decade, and have twenty years' worth of experience styling fashion and interior shoots for magazines, newspapers and books.

Imperfect Interiors relish the opportunity of turning an uninspiring and badly designed room into a light-filled, calm space that seamlessly blends functionality with style. By mixing ‘imperfect’ vintage with mid-century furniture and more traditional pieces, the inexpensive with the unusual, your home or work place will be transformed into an inspiring space that is totally unique and full of character. A variety of services are offered including mood board creation, interior and garden design, colour consultation, renovation advice, kitchen and bathroom designing, styling and sourcing unusual pieces.