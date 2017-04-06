Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD
Kitchen Manufacturers in Blackburn
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tree House, COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Tree House
    Treehouse, COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD Classic style garden
    Treehouse
    HAND BUILT BEDROOM AND EN-SUITE CABINETRY, COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD Eclectic style bedroom
    HAND BUILT BEDROOM AND EN-SUITE CABINETRY, COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD Eclectic style bathroom
    HAND BUILT BEDROOM AND EN-SUITE CABINETRY, COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD Eclectic style conservatory
    +2
    HAND BUILT BEDROOM AND EN-SUITE CABINETRY
    HAND BUILT KITCHEN, COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD Country style kitchen
    HAND BUILT KITCHEN, COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD Colonial style kitchen
    HAND BUILT KITCHEN, COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD Eclectic style kitchen
    +9
    HAND BUILT KITCHEN
    FOOTBALL BEDROOM FOR 360 INTERIOR DESIGN, COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD Modern style bedroom
    FOOTBALL BEDROOM FOR 360 INTERIOR DESIGN, COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD Modern style bedroom
    FOOTBALL BEDROOM FOR 360 INTERIOR DESIGN, COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD COOPER BESPOKE JOINERY LTD Modern style bedroom
    FOOTBALL BEDROOM FOR 360 INTERIOR DESIGN

    A proud Lancashire craftsman with over 20 years’ experience. I have always placed the highest priority on giving our customers a bespoke, quality made product.  All our manufacture takes place in our Mill, based in Lancashire.  We are fabricators of LG and Corian work surfaces and agents for Sub Zero and Wolf appliances.  We are a premier partner of AEG.
    We value our customer base which in addition to domestic homes across the County includes Samlesbury Hall, Ribble Valley Inn’s, Cafe Northcote, Blackpool Football Club, Manchester International Festival and South Ribble Borough Council. The portfolio extends from kitchens to bedrooms, boardrooms to bespoke commissions and staircases to sweet shops.  Discreet home improvements for high end customers to public venues like Café Northcote. We are also extremely honoured to have worked with Blackburn Cathedral for many years & take great pride with our other ecclesiastical and restoration work. With fine detailing and precision, the customer is always astounded with our superior dedication to ensuring their project is custom built to their individual needs and requirements.

    Services
    • Hand built kitchens & bedrooms. Masterclass Kitchens
    • Registered Corian fabricators. Timber windows & doors. Staircases. Treehouse
    • Shepherds Huts.
    Service areas
    All across the UK and BLACKBURN
    Company awards
    http://www.masterclasskitchens.co.uk/bku-award
    Address
    UNIT 1, GORDON MILL, LOWER HOLLIN BANK STREET,
    BB2 4AD Blackburn
    United Kingdom
    +44-1254693765 www.cooperbespokejoineryltd.co.uk

    Reviews

    McGaffigan Family
    Proud to work for this fantastic company who hand-build kitchens to the highest possible standard.
    almost 5 years ago
    Andrew Hindley
    An amazing joinery and kitchen company. Best in the business
    7 months ago
    Chris Blakelidge
    Really nice handmade kitchens quality is spot on they do anything made from wood and they also have a sprayshop for painting any kind of wood materials.
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element