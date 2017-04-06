A proud Lancashire craftsman with over 20 years’ experience. I have always placed the highest priority on giving our customers a bespoke, quality made product. All our manufacture takes place in our Mill, based in Lancashire. We are fabricators of LG and Corian work surfaces and agents for Sub Zero and Wolf appliances. We are a premier partner of AEG.

We value our customer base which in addition to domestic homes across the County includes Samlesbury Hall, Ribble Valley Inn’s, Cafe Northcote, Blackpool Football Club, Manchester International Festival and South Ribble Borough Council. The portfolio extends from kitchens to bedrooms, boardrooms to bespoke commissions and staircases to sweet shops. Discreet home improvements for high end customers to public venues like Café Northcote. We are also extremely honoured to have worked with Blackburn Cathedral for many years & take great pride with our other ecclesiastical and restoration work. With fine detailing and precision, the customer is always astounded with our superior dedication to ensuring their project is custom built to their individual needs and requirements.