    Beautiful Personalised Artwork perfect for the contemporary nursery

    FromLucy is the destination for personalised illustrated gifts and beautiful products to celebrate every occasion, as well as being the home of the Hedgehugs brand of children’s books, cards and gifts.

    Here at FromLucy we are all proud to support UK business, and use local suppliers wherever possible in our products, and we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service.

    Services
    Personalised hand-illustrated gifts made with love in Devon
    Service areas
    • &all across the UK
    • Europe
    • USA
    • Tavistock
    Address
    3 Pixon Court
    PL19 9AZ Tavistock
    United Kingdom
    +44-1822613098 www.fromlucy.com
