Lettering &amp; Sculpture
Artists & Artisans in Oxfordshire
    Fiona & Alec Peever are artists specializing in sculpture and letter carving. Their contemporary designs are hand carved in stone and cast in bronze using traditional craft skills, creating innovative and beautifully made works of art.

    Services
    • sculpture
    • fine lettercutting
    • memorials
    • architectural features
    • garden sculpture and public art projects
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • Oxfordshire
    Company awards
    • Oxford Preservation Trust Award Winners
    • National Collection of British Craft
    Address
    Manor Farm, 1 Witney Road
    OX29 7TZ Oxfordshire
    United Kingdom
    www.alecpeever.com
